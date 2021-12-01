In response to the Herald Journal’s front page article in this last Saturday’s edition stating Logan’s securing $52 million from UDOT to address Main Street traffic. I grew up and have lived in this valley all my life, 65+ years. I will admit I enjoyed it much better in the early 1960s ’70s and ’80s. It was a much quieter and easier valley to travel in. What has happened since then is called progress, at least that is what we are told. I used to enjoy going down Main Street in Logan, and actually in my teenage years use to do what we called “dragging Main.” In today’s world, I along with many valley residents avoid Logan’s Main Street at all costs just because of the horrific traffic. However it didn’t have to be this way. You see back around the turn of the century, around 1998, the then chairman of the CMPO and his organization, working closely with Senator Bob Bennett who then sat as the head of the U.S. Government Fiduciary Committee, put forth a visionary proposal to put in a 1400 West bypass highway. It would have started south of Logan near Collage Ward or Young Ward, bypass Logan, Hyde Park, Smithfield and reconnect with the current highway that now exists north of Smithfield. It would have had six major cloverleaf intersections that entered and exited into the cities of Logan, Hyde Park, and Smithfield. The projected price of the project was $52 million. 80% of the cost was to be assured by Senator Bennett through a special congressional appropriation fund.
The City of Logan did not fight it for the same views then that Mayor Daines and Executive Zook state now, that “Main Street is vital to Logan’s economy,” and at the time they said it was too costly. The proposal was narrowly voted down. Logan city was then told by the CMPO that this would come to backfire on them. It may have worked for 20 years, but what now? Where is the vision of the current CMPO? Why $52 million to Logan city? Why not $52 million to the CMPO to help build now what would have been finished in 2018 that we could be driving on. With the building that’s going on now and in the future, along with a new Temple being built in Smithfield, and Brigham Young’s vision of looking at this valley and seeing it filled with roof tops, who is looking and planning for the future of the roadways in this valley?