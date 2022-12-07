Letter logo (new) (copy)

Amending Cache County’s Organic Act to grant Cache County’s Council the power to approve or disapprove of the County Executive’s dismissal or suspension of directors of the county’s departments has the potential of destabilizing the executive branch of the county’s government and establishing the County Council as the de facto County Executive.

If the relevant parts of Title 17 of Utah State’s Code and Cache County’s Code are read, the County Council is granted advisory and consenting powers over the directors the County Executive appoints to departments in the county’s government because the appropriate point in time to check the Executive’s power is when the Executive is empowering a person with power to act in government.

