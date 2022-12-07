Amending Cache County’s Organic Act to grant Cache County’s Council the power to approve or disapprove of the County Executive’s dismissal or suspension of directors of the county’s departments has the potential of destabilizing the executive branch of the county’s government and establishing the County Council as the de facto County Executive.
If the relevant parts of Title 17 of Utah State’s Code and Cache County’s Code are read, the County Council is granted advisory and consenting powers over the directors the County Executive appoints to departments in the county’s government because the appropriate point in time to check the Executive’s power is when the Executive is empowering a person with power to act in government.
Moreover, requiring the County Council’s consent to the County Executive’s dismissals and suspensions of directors puts the County Council in the business of managing and controlling the personnel of the executive branch of the county’s government in violation of Title 17 of Utah’s Code and Cache County’s Code.
After the obvious partisanship exhibited by several of the County Council’s members towards the County Executive during the recent election cycle, and given a future partisan Cache County Council enabled to saddle a disfavored County Executive with troublesome directors in county departments by disapproving of the County Executive’s dismissal or suspension of unfriendly and/or uncooperative directors, the executive branch of the county’s government would become dysfunctional which would reflect poorly on the County Executive and fulfill the partisan purposes of a partisan County Council: favorable circumstances for the partisan Council to get their candidate for County Executive elected. Furthermore, because troublesome directors were prevented from being fired by the partisan County Council, the employment prospects of the troublesome directors would rest in the hands of the partisan County Council, thereby shifting control of the executive branch into the hands of the partisan County Council.
Because the amendment Cache County’s Council proposes to its Organic Act alters the distribution of powers between the county’s executive and legislative branches of government, at least five members of the County Council must vote in favor of the amendment and a majority of voters must approve of the amendment in a general or special election.
Let’s hope at least three of the seven members of Cache County’s Council vote against amending Cache County’s Organic Act to maintain the current balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government and for the sake of good government, and if not, hopefully the majority of voters of Cache County will deny the County’s Council the power it seeks.
