To the editor:
It has become increasingly apparent that multiple election irregularities may have resulted in the presidential and perhaps other elections being stolen. Whatever one’s feelings may be about Mr. Trump, these irregularities need to be quickly and transparently investigated and results reversed where appropriate. If dishonest election results are allowed to stand, we will have no further free and fair elections and will lose our constitutional republic.
Already the Brown Shirts of the misnamed group Antifa and other leftist groups attack businesses, lawful protesters, and individuals. The Nazis were a socialist party (contraction of the German “Nationalsozialismus” or “Nationalsozialistiche Deutsche Arbeiterpartei”) despite efforts of those left of center to describe them as extreme right wing. The Nazis sought to control society and decrease individual liberty which are not conservative viewpoints.
Hate and intolerance, which are never appropriate, are found at times at all points of the political spectrum.
Stephen R. Bienz
Providence
Editor’s note: To date, no court has concluded there was widespread election fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election.