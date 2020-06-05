To the editor
Kyle Hickman (HJ letter June 3) claiming that volunteers for Mike Petersen's campaign are dishonest is inaccurate. Why become upset with those who expose the positions Val has taken and claim it to be negative? Val’s track record is public information. Val still favors higher taxes. Currently, only a small number of Val’s contributions come from inside the district and the majority of Mike Petersen's come from that same district. Check the contributor’s form.
If Val Potter's a conservative politician representing the people in his district, why did he along with Sen. Greg Anderegg sponsor a $35 million dollar bill that takes from one set of financially struggling people and redistributes to a different set of people? Kyle, you stated Val was appointed. The question is, why did conservative Val Potter accept an appointment to a committee with a socialistic premise? The Senate rejected Val's figure and instead approved $10 million, but that still digs deep into pockets and transfers dollars to others. The fact that legislators have contributed to Val’s campaign simply confirms some are on the same spending track as Val.
Don’t rationalize Legislative overreach, misappropriations, and redistributions as honoring one's oath of office. Legislators who govern, receive their power from the governed (people). Legislators are not authorized to assume greater power than people grant them, and therefore are not constitutionally authorized to misappropriate our dollars and redistribute them. The Constitution is not a socialistic document. We are guaranteed equal opportunities, not equal outcomes. Vote for constitutionally equipped guardians, like Mike Petersen, and Chris Wilson.
Steve Porter
Richmond