The foundation of a successful, representative democracy is that elected representatives are capable and willing to work together on very difficult issues and reach a workable compromise. These representatives are referred to as “statesmen” not obstructionist politicians.
We complain about political gridlock in Washington. Some question that democracy as a viable system of governance — killed by polarized politics in the absence of “statesmanship.”
Sen. Mike Lee’s obstructionism? A bill was passed the House 416 to 2. The same bill was introduced in the Senate under unanimous consent. There was only one objection — yep Mike Lee! The bill would build a monument honoring the Japanese-Americans interred in camps during WWII. The site was less that one square mile of land donated by the City of Granada, Colorado. He objected because it added too much new land to the federal inventory. For less than one square mile!? This may seem trivial. What is troubling is his prevailing obstructionist attitude.
Next, Lee aggressively supported term limits. Remember Senator Bennett? Lee claimed that representatives who run for more than two terms are part of a large-scale: ”ploy to increase the power of Washington elites at the expense of everyone else.” He wants a third term. Utah needs no elitist.
Good judgement? Pandering to constituents? Did you hear his full-throated claim at a public rally that Trump is comparable to Captain Moroni? Really? Trump and Moroni! This offended me and my faith and insulted the intelligence of all LDS constituents (or should have). His lack of judgement is most troubling.
Join me in voting for Becky Edwards a solid warrior for conservative causes proven through 10 years of work in the legislature. She brings fresh perspectives, ideas, and solutions to the staid, ole-boys club and demonstrates that Utah it tired of polarized politics.