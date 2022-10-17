Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

What does it take to be an effective U.S. senator? A senator must be able to build relationships, actively listen, persuasively communicate, and even compromise in order to succeed.  The two-party system, the smaller size of the Senate, and the filibuster rule demand such skills.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.