What does it take to be an effective U.S. senator? A senator must be able to build relationships, actively listen, persuasively communicate, and even compromise in order to succeed. The two-party system, the smaller size of the Senate, and the filibuster rule demand such skills.
Preeminent constitutional scholar Noah Feldman recently told a BYU assembly, “The core idea of the Constitution is that we, the people, have enough consensus to live together.” We need politicians that are able to build consensus.
Unfortunately, I have not found evidence of these important skills in Senator Mike Lee. He is not willing to listen to opposing views and often fosters division. Even worse, he has shown little ability to persuade, influence, or move others toward his positions.
I believe that Evan McMullin has the skills to be an effective senator. He’s promised to work with everyone in the Senate, seeking common ground to create solutions to vexing problems. He is able to persuade people with differing political ideologies to unite in a common campaign (e.g. presidential campaign; no Democrat candidate for Senate).
The reality is that no matter who we are, at least half the country does not think the way that we do. We need senators that can work with, learn from, and influence “the other half.” I am voting for a consensus builder in November. We need change so I must be willing to vote for change. I’m voting for Evan McMullin, and I hope you will too.
