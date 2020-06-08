To the editor:
When politicians honor their oath of office, they’re abiding the Constitution. They can be perfectly nice guys, but if they veer off course they need to be replaced. That's why we have elections. It's been a long time since we’ve heard candidates or politicians embrace the Constitution and honor their oath of office. We want politicians to honor the Constitution because it was written to protect and honor the people. Politicians that honor the Constitution are ones that study and know its value. We have time between elections to test the metal of our elected officials. When they become weak and support bills that aren't Constitutional, we replace them.
We do that by collectively examining their votes and expose those who willy nilly follow other politicians and go adrift, setting their own course. One politician has exposed himself, attacking his constituents and opponents in last Thursday’s Herald by attaching titles to those who study and embrace the Constitution, making it look as though they are out of touch. Using label lynching terms like: extreme Republicans, critical right, mean spirited, and ultra-conservative, is political sabotage; instead of identifying fellow Republicans as being transparent, informed, and in tune constitutionally.
If this politician was abiding by the Constitution he would be on target with our Founding Fathers instead of employing label lynching tactics to manipulate the perspectives of voters. You may want to consider voting for ongoing students of the Constitution, Mike Petersen, Chris Wilson, and Thomas Wright.
Morris Pitcher
Providence