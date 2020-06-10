To the editor:
Mr. Trump is again showing he has no comprehension of the role and responsibility of the executive defined in the U.S. Constitution. Trump doesn’t understand or respect the law of the land, using excessive force against peaceful protesters to clear a path through Lafayette Square for a bizarre photo-op in front of St. John’s church, a Bible in his hand and a scowl on his face. Many military leaders, including General Mattis and Admiral Mullen, have expressed disgust and reprehension at Trump’s abuse of power and his inherent danger to the Constitution. Trump disregarded the constitutional right of people to assemble, ordering police and military to attack and brutalize peaceful protesters for a sacrilegious stunt at St. John’s with someone else’s Bible. It’s so blasphemous and immoral for this man with no religion, no faith, no belief in anything except his twisted thoughts of the moment, to stand in front of a church with a borrowed Bible so he could glower through a camera at the nation.
Trump brought a plague of military forces into our nation’s capital, heavily armed, some with no identifying badges or uniforms. When asked about their origin or organization, the unidentified wouldn’t answer. Are these mercenaries acting as a secret police for a despot? Have these shadow forces sworn to support and defend the Constitution or only Trump? Are they fascists, white supremacists, or alt-right Trumpite terrorists? Some people fear that when Trump loses the election he will refuse to leave the White House. More fences in a larger perimeter have been erected around the White House while Trump has brought in his secret police. All Americans should view the administration’s actions with great suspicion.
The Republican Party has been replaced by the Trump Party. Trumpites are the malignant minority who blindly follow Trump, ignore his constant stream of lies, wallow in his bullying, and replace facts with nonsense and conspiracy theories. When Trumpites see Trump do evil, they see it as good; when they see good, they believe it is evil. Trump wants to smear people opposing fascism as terrorists, showing white supremacists, fascists, and Nazis, real terrorists, they are still needed as Trumpites. It’s time to replace all the Trumpites in Congress. In a recent article, George Will says (and I agree) the only way to save the Constitution and our republic from becoming a despotic fascist country is to vote out Trump and all his sycophantic enablers in Congress, especially all Republican senators, except one. I’ll go further: all those candidates in state and county races that have sworn obeisance to Trump instead of the citizens and the Constitution must not be elected. Please save our country from corruption and incompetence.
Roger Yost
Logan