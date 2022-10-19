Voters have two great opportunities this election to make our wonderful valley an even better place to live! Let’s invest in our future in a positive way.
The first, Prop 1, is a chance to “protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.”
As mayor of Logan, I’ve watched our tremendous growth and the push for development. If we value open space and the character of our valley, we’ll have to pay to preserve key parcels that make a difference. Visit cacheopenspace.org for more info.
The second, Prop 2, renews RAPZ to help Recreation, Arts, Parks and Zoos. For 20 years, RAPZ has funded many wonderful projects which benefit our citizens, cities and non-profit organizations county-wide.
The RAPZ committee is an excellent model for how decisions could be made regarding open space funds. That process has worked very well for 20 years. The County Council generally accepts recommendations of the independent committee, but has the final say so voters in each county district have an elected council member to represent their interests in the decisions.
What legacy will we leave for our children and grandchildren? Please join me in voting Yes and Yes on Props 1 & 2 to be good stewards of our beautiful valley and make a positive difference for the future. If we each choose to help a little, our collective effort does remarkable things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.