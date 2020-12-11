To the editor:
I really enjoyed a Nov. 27th letter to the editor that mentioned two Walter Cronkite quotes, “The profession of journalism ought to be about telling people what they need to know — not what they want to hear,” along with his closing, “And that’s the way it is.” Intrigued, I looked up some more Cronkite quotes that might help the general public better understand journalism. “The ethic of the journalist is to recognize one's prejudices, biases, and avoid getting them into print.” “If that is what makes us liberals, so be it, just as long as in reporting the news we adhere to the first ideals of good journalism - that news reports must be fair, accurate and unbiased.” “In seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story.”And one final quote: “In all my years as a news commentator I was never once able to tell the truth about anything.” If we are to become civil in discourse, respect, and truth, where do we go for information when even Cronkite, “The Most Trusted Man in America,” admitted he “was never once able to tell the truth, about anything”?
Peter Brunson
Logan