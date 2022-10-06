Two good men and good friends running for the same office in our Utah Legislature. Both known for civility and great leadership. Who would I vote for — Dan Johnson or Patrick Belmont? I’ve never considered the political party as a factor, but rather who the candidates were — integrity, experience, leadership qualities, and policy, all highly important.
Following considerable research and weighing my own values, I would choose Patrick Belmont. Patrick has many of the same qualities as Dan, including some extras that are of utmost importance to me, such as deep experience in water science as a USU faculty and field practitioner. Our water in a warming climate has become the top of my concerns. A disappearing Great Salt Lake, destructive flash floods from supercharged storms, and a prolonged, severe drought — all of paramount importance.
Patrick has proven his leadership as president of the USU Faculty Senate where he was able to work with many others of differing opinion to create policy that few thought possible.
“Patrick Belmont is a water scientist, university educator, and dad. Throughout his 20+ year professional career he has been known for asking the right questions to get to the heart of matters, listening and doing the hard work needed to understand all sides of complex issues, and bringing people together around common values. Patrick has been leading efforts to solve many of the biggest challenges of our time and will bring his rigorous research capabilities, deep-thinking skills, compassion, and practical problem-solving attitude to work for Utah.”
