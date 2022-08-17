What could possibly go wrong with handing Trumpist Republicans the power to overturn elections? In Utah in December 2020, our Trumpist Republican attorney general, Sean Reyes, joined a group of 16 other Republican state attorneys general in a failed lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the recent Arizona Republican primary, they chose Trumpist Republican candidates to run for their highest election officials. Does anyone else see a problem in this set up? One wonders how stupid do Republicans think we are. I have lived through the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama administrations, and what has been a thing we could always count on in the USA? Wasn’t it our peaceful succession of presidents? It could be a Norman Rockwell painting. There's my brother working as a citizen poll worker in Arizona. There's my wife working as a citizen poll worker in Utah. Gosh, it’s great to be an American and participate in our exemplary election process. Then, one day in November 2020, there's my brother (true story) working as a poll worker in Arizona and there’s an armed mob outdoors consisting of many of the same people who would later attempt a coup on our Congress on January 6, 2021. “Election fraud” was what they shouted. What they wanted was no election. What they wanted was a coup, which but for a few incorruptible election officials, would have succeeded. What happens in 2024? Meet America’s new emperor?
I see Donald Trump’s armed paramilitary thugs as just a part of the arc of the rise of fascism in the USA. Yes, that sounds like hyperbole, but did not Donald Trump get on national television in September of 2020 and say, “Proud Boys, stand back and standby"? Did not Trumpist thugs attempt to disrupt a lawful election in progress in Arizona? Did not Donald Trump get on the phone and threaten an election official in Georgia to come up with 11,780+ more votes for Donald Trump or face certain legal problems? Did not Trumpist thugs attempt to stop the certification in Congress of a lawfully elected president of the United States? Is it not the strategy of what today passes for our beloved Republican Party to solidify the power to overturn elections in 2022 so that Republicans can stick us with Donald Trump or perhaps someone even worse in 2024? If we don't get out in front of this and stop it, it could steamroll right over 200+ years of American democracy. I'd have a tough time trying to explain to Mom and Dad that we let their hard-won gift to us get flattened.