To the editor:

What could possibly go wrong with handing Trumpist Republicans the power to overturn elections? In Utah in December 2020, our Trumpist Republican attorney general, Sean Reyes, joined a group of 16 other Republican state attorneys general in a failed lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the recent Arizona Republican primary, they chose Trumpist Republican candidates to run for their highest election officials. Does anyone else see a problem in this set up? One wonders how stupid do Republicans think we are. I have lived through the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama administrations, and what has been a thing we could always count on in the USA? Wasn’t it our peaceful succession of presidents? It could be a Norman Rockwell painting. There's my brother working as a citizen poll worker in Arizona. There's my wife working as a citizen poll worker in Utah. Gosh, it’s great to be an American and participate in our exemplary election process. Then, one day in November 2020, there's my brother (true story) working as a poll worker in Arizona and there’s an armed mob outdoors consisting of many of the same people who would later attempt a coup on our Congress on January 6, 2021. “Election fraud” was what they shouted. What they wanted was no election. What they wanted was a coup, which but for a few incorruptible election officials, would have succeeded. What happens in 2024? Meet America’s new emperor?

