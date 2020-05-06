To the editor:
My COVID19 antibody test came back, and ... well, let me tell you why I had the test first.
Last January/February I was really sick, like a lot of people in the neighborhood. At the time, I thought I may have seasonal influenza, because I’ve had it previously one year when I didn’t get the flu shot and recognized the symptoms — bad stuff that influenza. This year, the flu shot was only 45% effective, so that seemed like the most likely culprit.
But lately, with the COVID-19 outbreak, people started talking about how maybe what was circulating in February was COVID. I dismissed the idea, until we heard about two late reported cases of COVID-19 in California from community transmission. I thought, “Maybe that alternate theory is right? Maybe that awful chest cold was COVID19?” I really wanted that to be true. Wouldn’t it be nice to know this pandemic is further along than we thought?
So this week, out of curiosity, I had the new COVID-19 antibody test done. ($119 if anyone is interested. Closest available site is in Layton). The result: negative. Nope, no COVID for me, at least not yet. For those that were also sick around the same time this year, you can have your own test done if you like, but I’m pretty confident I had the seasonal flu. And, I’m also assured that we need to keep this COVID-19 stuff contained. For most, I think it will be a tolerable inconvenience, but for many, I think it could be — as has been reported - nasty stuff. I wouldn’t want to be sick again like I was earlier in the year.
I don’t think COVID has really been to Cache Valley yet, certainly not like other areas — that’s what the data show. While I think things are relatively safe now, I believe things could get serious and we have to follow the data and guidelines to a “T.” One lesson that has crystallized for me is that we need data, and we can only get that with lots of testing.
Few tests are sure-fire, so it’s important to know the stipulations and limitations of the antibody test. For my test, I recommend visiting the website for Quest Diagnostics.
Josh Paulsen
Providence