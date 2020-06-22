To the editor:
The citizens of the state of Utah are fortunate to have Lyle Hillyard, who knows the needs of the state budget so well and especially now when the coronavirus is putting restraints on budgets. Lyle has spent a number of years overseeing the state budget and we can now see how well Utah has survived financially.
We are very fortunate to have Lyle Hillyard as a state senator as he is very honest and capable as well as easy to visit with and answer questions. The Utah budget is definitely more complicated than the business of an auto dealer. Join us in voting for Lyle Hillyard.
Ron and LuAnn Harris
Logan