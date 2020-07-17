To the editor:
My hats off to all of the Cache County patriots who have chosen to wear masks. Patriotism is not just about saying "I'm an American,” it is about acting like an American. During this stressful and divisive time there is no place I would rather be than right here. Over the past two weeks after the JBS outbreak we were averaging 25 or so cases a day. Since then we have dropped to 11, then 7, and today 4 cases a day. I was at Lee's and most folks were wearing a mask, and earlier I was at Smith's and most were wearing masks. Way to go Cache County. This is not a political thing it is a health thing, a crisis, and it makes me proud to say I live in Cache County. I'll keep wearing my mask and I know you will too. Save lives! Wash your hands, physically distance, and wear a mask. This is our duty as Americans.
Benedict Thomas
North Logan