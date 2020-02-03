What current divide is actually all about
To the editor:
Have you ever read or heard a certain point of view that touched you intellectually, emotionally and spiritually all at the same time? When I read the following point of view in the Salt Lake Tribune by Joe Watts of Murray, I was touched that way and was motivated to pass on that view to my fellow Cache Valley citizens:
It’s not: Republican vs. Democrat. Liberal vs. Conservative.
It is: Morality vs. Immorality. Honesty vs. Compulsive Lying. Civility vs. Rudeness. Humility vs. Arrogance. Kindness vs. Meanness. Humanism vs. Racism. Fairness vs. Cheating. Reverence vs. Mockery. Sympathy vs. Callousness.
Perhaps we all need to inspect our souls and vote for what really matters.
Tony Strelich
Nibley