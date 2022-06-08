I am appalled that FOX News is not going to air the hearings that begin Thursday evening that will explore the findings of the House committee investigating the insurrection of January 6, 2021. I have to ask, “What are they afraid of?”
As a Library Media Teacher one third of my curriculum was teaching my elementary students Media Literacy skills. We would analyze media messages such as toy commercials and smoking advertisements and ask questions like, “What does the creator of this message want me to believe about this product?” and, often, more importantly, “What is the creator of this message NOT telling me about this product?” With FOX News refusing to cover these hearings I have to ask, “What does FOX News NOT want their viewers to see, and why not?” Could it be that they are afraid that, if their audience could actually see and hear what went on, they might start to question what they’ve been told for over a year by FOX hosts? Maybe they would begin to question some of the analyses that they have been presented with when they are able to see the actions and hear the facts for themselves. And they might start to ask pertinent media literate questions such as those taught to my elementary students like, “What does this media outlet NOT want me to know about this insurrection?”
A critical thinker would want to watch these hearings so that conclusions could be made with all the first hand information being made available to them. Undoubtedly when the hearings are over FOX will give their viewers the analysis that they want them to have. FOX viewers, please watch the hearings and draw your own conclusions. This, of course, applies to those who watch other media outlets as well. But at least these other outlets are making the hearings available so that the American public can see and hear the findings for themselves. Shame on FOX News for minimizing the importance of these hearings by not giving them air time. Our democracy depends on people being given all the facts and information so they can ask important questions and draw intelligent conclusions. We are in dire need of a media literate populace. Withholding information is not a means to that end.