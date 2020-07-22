To the editor:
Robert Mueller dupes Roger Stone into lying under oath in a kangaroo court of the left Dems only against Trump. Pres. Trump commutes sentences of Stone. The rabid ultra left goes beserk.
Now compare Gov. Newsom (Pelosi’s nephew) recently released over 10,000 convicted felons by blaming COVID-19. Clown Obama released international terrorists from Gitmo, Cuba, saying conditions were too bad for them to live in. He slapped their hands “with the promise never to do it again.” We all know how that turned out. FYI, Bill Clinton (on his last day in office) pardoned one Susan Rosenberg for being a national domestic terrorist during Pres. Reagan’s years. She was to serve a life sentence without parole. She is now the vice chair for an organization that does fundraising for Black Lives Matter to further embolden them. She was also a member of a communist community here in the states.
The point is this. Where were those same rabid leftists then? For Pres. Trump to exercise his powers to override the destroy “Trump” kangaroo court is with merit.
I respectfully submit that if the biased news media as a whole would quit broadcasting the “no longer news” and try searching out some positive news for a while, the BS would soon go away and just their ratings might improve. Of course, the left fake news will never do that.
On 7- 6- 20, a hard left person who would not identify themselves said this: “No lives can't matter until Black lives matter.”.Talk about inciting more unrest and discontent!
America has become the land of special interest and the home of double standards. If we lie to Congress, it’s a felony. If Congress lies, it’s just politics. If we dislike a person of color, we are racist. If people of color hate whites, it’s First Amendment rights. The gov’t spends millions on rehab of criminals while doing nothing for the victims. In public schools you can teach homosexuality but don’t use God in the process. You can kill an unborn child, but it’s wrong to execute a mass murderer. We have to call communists and socialists “progressives.” We can’t secure our borders but we have an obligation to protect the 38th parallel of Korea. If you go against Obama’s policies you aren’t a patriot. If you burn the American flag or a Trump doll in effigy, it’s a First Amendment right.
You can have pornography on TV, just don’t display a Nativity at Christmastime. Criminals are now sick people and we can kill human fetuses for research, just don’t kill an animal. We take money from hard workers and give to those who won’t. We still have freedom of speech until a liberal shouts you down, then it’s political correctness.
Parenting has been replaced by drugs and sick videos which advocate harm to others. Now how do we handle a crisis? The gov’t appoints a committee to determine who’s at fault and passes tax and says “Problem solved.” At that time their back campaigning and lying some more. What just happened to the “land of the free and the home of the brave”? I’ll sum it up by telling you that we have been had by the rabid ultra left who really hate America and can’t wait to destroy everything She stands for.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield