To the editor:
We cheer Donald Trump and boo Mitt Romney? Between Donald Trump and Mitt Romney, who better embraces what we were raised to be within our Mormon upbringings? We demote Elizabeth Cheney for facing facts? Have we come to a time in our party that we give the heave ho to morality, courage, and intelligence in favor of allegiance to an authoritarian strutmeister? What has happened to our party?
Again, it falls upon me to provide the public my free service of answering the question that seems to be on everyone's mind given current events, what is up with us Republicans? There's no mystery to it. We Republicans are breathtakingly up front with our agenda. You have to give us that. We don't have a majority, but we don't need a majority. We're simply going to win through any means necessary up to and including violent insurrection. We'd rather use peaceful means such as gerrymandered voting districts, voter suppression, and dark money politics, but we won't stop there if it needs additional help for us to rule with unchecked brutality in the defense of our sacred constitution that we pray for its continuance with our every breath. (sarcasm)
I'm a Republican. I'm for as little government as possible. The only justification for government is it can save one money sometimes. The polio vaccination program, for example, was a government program that cost a lot but gave back a lot more than it cost.
I'm also a Democrat. I'm for good government. If your government isn't any good, don't destroy it; reform it. Reform it while you still can, before the capacity to reform it is taken away from you. The most urgently needed government reform today is the maintenance of our capacity to reform our government by taking on the vast array of gimmicks that seek to take it away from us through gerrymandered voting districts, voter suppression, and dark money politics. Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act, is just such a reform bill. We must get it passed through Congress. If we lose our capacity to reform our government, we may never get it back.
Our constitution is not about loyalty to a dictator and neither is our party. It's about the protection of our capacity to reform our government. It's about protection from tyranny though good lean government that lawfully protects property rights, yours and mine. That's what our party stands for.
Charles Ashurst
Logan