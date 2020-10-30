To the editor:
What if I am wrong? What if greed hate and the accumulation of possessions really are the only measures of success? What if I am wrong and justice and freedom for all only applies to a small segment of our population? What if I am wrong and justice for all are just some words on a paper that were never meant to provide a goal for a country? What if I am wrong and love thy neighbor only means — until you can cheat them out of their security and safety? What if I am wrong and the only God that counts is the one that hung women as witches and annihilated an entire population of indigenous people? What if I am wrong and that God made mistakes in people and then wanted those people to hide in closets their entire lives? What if I am wrong and this God wants us to exploit his creation so a few people can develop it for their own benefit, acquiring more possessions and wealth to prove that they are the most successful? What if I am wrong and the whole point of our existence is to dominate others and make them fearful and ashamed? What if I am wrong and everything about love, respect and understanding are just some fantasies from the meek of society?
Iris Nielsen
North Logan