To the editor:
It would be fun if politicians were required to only say truthful things instead of political opinions in service of a cause.
Using the above as a guide, where would fact checking be useful?
Where would push polls be of any value?
If people could not project their opinions upon others, how would the media find stuff to fill the 24 hours of each day? Would there be a need to hide behind false identities?
There would be a great deal of humor with this system since some politicians would be able to say little more than hello and goodbye. Can you imagine the press trying to make news out of hello and goodbye? But what would happen over time?
If the political folk were truthful, the media would have to follow, and you and I would not be far behind.
The government would soon stop trying to fool the public with speeches in front of lots of flags etc. and would concentrate on efficiency in behalf of the electorate. There would be no special interest carve-outs in the laws and resolutions, just a government becoming the one which fits the saying “that government is best which governs least.”
Social media would completely remake itself. Science would return to the scientific method instead of chasing the money. Our two party system would provide the contrast needed for public debate instead of rancor. Only one thing stands in the way. Our desire to paint others with the colors of our pallet instead of truth.
Peter Brunson
Logan