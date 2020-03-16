To the editor:
In response to Paul Roger's letter regarding progress for the downtown, let me bring up the fact that we have 70 or so businesses in the downtown. They are largely retail and service oriented. Doing what is good for the business owners is what is best. Good circumstances for them will make a good business situation for all. Most downtown people oppose the City's idea of tearing down the Emporium. While the proposed ice skating rink sounds good, the high rise into the sky of the apartments will look grotesque and spoil our historical downtown (a little like putting new wine into old bottles).
I favored doing what Mayor Daines was proposing to do till I found out what it meant. She wants to drape 100 apartments over our barely suÔ¨Çicient parking lot on Center block. Then, spend Ô¨Åve million dollars on making a parking terrace that will create for us ten parking stalls more than we have right now. She wants to tear down the Emporium that could be used to fuel the recovery of the downtown. To tear it down represents another Ô¨Åve million dollar loss.
When I was on the city council, I voted for the city to own the Emporium. Bad decision. The prior mayor regrets it too. Mayor Daines has locked up the Emporium and put a damper on all the downtown by keeping it closed down for three years. The sad situation for the downtown is being caused in large measure by the city. They refuse to sell the Emporium to any one of the three people, who have expressed willingness to buy it and restore it.
I may be an older person from a former retail era, but perhaps there is some wisdom in doing what is responsible and makes sense. Dell Loy Hansen is building brand new retail locations on the south of Logan. He is not putting apartments on top of his retail nor to the side of it. It really isn't necessary to have those apartments ruin the downt0wn's easy access parking. Ask the owners of Leven's, At's Trophy, the Bluebird, U&I Furniture, Great Harvest, etc, what they think.
Gene Needham