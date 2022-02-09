I recently attended the Logan High vs. Ridgeline girls’ basketball game where Ridgeline mercilessly obliterated Logan by over 80 points. Ridgeline is a very talented team in the midst of a standout season where they have racked up 19 wins and 1 loss, while Logan has yet to win a game.
In the first matchup of the season Ridgeline won by over 50 points so it was kind of surprising that Ridgeline started this game with full court press, but as they continued pressing after they had quadrupled Logan's score, fans for both teams were getting uncomfortable. As the blowout was ending fans were asked to stay in their seats after the game. This was so Ridgeline could shower their coach with accolades.
This made me think about what makes character, and I would like to tell you little about Logan’s coach, Tori Craner. She is in college taking 18 credits, has another job, and didn’t even apply to be coach. Sadly no one applied, so Tori stepped up knowing full well this was going to be an extremely hard season for Logan’s girls’ team. To accommodate Tori’s schedule practices have been held at 5:30 in the morning.
Despite the early mornings and losing record Tori has developed dedication in these girls and not one of them has quit her team. To me that’s character.
Girls from Sky View, Green Canyon and Mountain Crest have all played the Logan team and they knew they played with far more heart than experience. When they heard of the smallness of Ridgelines actions, they wanted to do something about it so girls from each of these teams came to Logan game last Friday and stood together in the stands cheering on the Lady Grizz. What a classy show of sportsmanship.