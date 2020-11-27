To the editor:
If you remember that name, you are most likely in the “elder” category. I remember my Dad watching him religiously, and then I became my Dad. Watching the news was a way of engaging in current events. It was easy when we had three channels to choose from, all similar perspective. Times have changed though. Where do people get their news these days? Internet has overtaken printed newspapers. Social media posts have overtaken news.
Where do we find the truth, and how important is it to stand up for the truth? I have noticed that people have congregated to the news media that feeds what they “want” to be true, instead of wanting to find the actual truth. This became quite apparent when I started questioning posts on social media. There were blatantly false posts about Obama being a Muslim (not that it should matter if he was, but he is not) and also about where he was born and his eligibility to be president. When I rejected this theory, I was “unfriended.”
I have noticed it is so easy to share a post without researching its truth. This is creating so much false narrative, and I am worried about the dark holes that these lies perpetuate. QAnon is more frightening than any foreign terrorist group. I have seen people on Facebook moving to Parlor, because they don’t want to be “censored.” Am I the only one that thinks false information should be censored? These same people are now questioning Factcheck, Google, all main stream media, Fox News (sometimes) and are moving to Newsmax, Oan, Breitbart, all of which are extreme right wing sources. Some of the outright lies, especially about President-elect Biden, are that he is a radical left wing socialist, our religious freedoms will end, he will take away our guns and raise all our taxes, that he has dementia. None of these are true, but you can surely find false articles that state them. I believe Biden was elected because he is not radical. I hope you listened to Biden’s speech, as I am hopeful that he can bring some unity to the United States, and get rid of “red” or “blue” references.
I hope the next time you are tempted to hit the share button because you “want” something to be true, that you are in essence becoming a journalist with responsibility for the words and memes that you post. In the words of Walter Cronkite: “The profession of journalism ought to be about telling people what they need to know — not what they want to hear.” Let’s bring back civil discourse, respect and truth. “And that’s the way it is” ...
Laurie John
North Logan