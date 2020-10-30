To the editor:
It has been an interesting experience, living through this year. I don’t really know whether it’s been the best year of my life or the worst. I thought I knew how life worked and everything about the world, but this year has been a whole new bag of burritos. I’ve learned a couple things.
There will always be pain or problems to deal with and after one problem is solved, another will show up. Trying to avoid that suffering, those problems does nothing and will lead to even more pain and suffering. Stop caring about the pain that accompanies those problems. Pick and choose the things that are worthy of your time and you should care about. This may sound like I’m a nihilist or I’m negative but I’m not. I’m just accepting that life can be negative. It isn’t all negative things. There shouldn’t be such a stigma around negative things. We should embrace them and not worry about the pain they cause us. The other night my basement flooded and I got in a car accident but who cares? I’ll be okay and I’ve solved the problems.
Feelings are overrated. There’s an analogy I heard that I really liked. If you and a couple friends are in a room and it’s 75 degrees, you all should feel normal, not too hot, not too cold, but if one friend is wearing three winter coats and three pairs of pants, that friend will feel hot. Now, their feelings aren’t wrong, they are hot, but it’s their own fault because they are wearing three winter coats and three pairs of pants. Same thing applies to psychological feelings. If someone hurts your feelings, your feelings are hurt and they did that but are you being over sensitive? Feelings suck. You know who acts on their feelings? Five year olds and dogs. Guess what they do? Go to the bathroom on the floor and whine at everything.
Love is not enough. John Lennon wrote a song called “All You Need Is Love.” John Lennon also abused one of his wives and abandoned one of his children. Trent Reznor wrote a song called “Love Is Not Enough” for Nine Inch Nails and he’s a really cool guy who makes awesome music and has a good family. Think about toxic relationships, people will be like “sure we fight all the time and he punches me in the face and I hate his family but love each other.” That person will probably stay sad and get abused a ton more because they think that all they need is love. Love is not enough. We need compatibility, trust, empathy, dignity, and kindness.
Samuel Morgan
Hyrum