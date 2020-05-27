To the editor:
Having served our country for 20 years and fought for flag and country I would like some answers to burning questions. When did the Republican Party claim the flag? I see a sign in town for Hughes for governor with U.S., flags flying on it. The president wraps it around himself while walking on stage. Trucks drive around town with a flag flying from the back.
According to U.S. flag code, "The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose, nor embroidered on cushions or handkerchiefs, printed on paper napkins or boxes, nor used as any portion of a costume." Yet we see many "patriotic" Americans abusing the proper display of the flag.
Please give me back my flag. I want to display it without political message, just want to show that I honor the traditions and heritage of our flag. It seems that because of the current political climate I cannot do this without people thinking I am being political. I am proud to be a U.S. citizen and support and defend the flag of these United States.
Paul Davis
Logan