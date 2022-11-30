Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Nearly 40 years ago we were so blessed with an abundance of water that some cities created sand bag river channels, some roads had to be raised and pumps were installed on the west shore of the Great Salt Lake to lower the level. Then for the past 20 years we have experienced a severe drought.

Now I see the rains and snow that we have been blessed with this fall. I thank my Lord for this and pray that the blessings will continue. That this is the beginning of the first water year that will mark the ending of this drought cycle. But I wonder and reflect on this, has the Lord actually been trying to get our attention? Has he been trying to teach us something about being more mindful and conservative in how we use the water he has blessed us with? More importantly have I as an individual user, and have we as a society learned anything?

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.