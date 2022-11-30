...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County,
and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including
the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong,
gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting
of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Nearly 40 years ago we were so blessed with an abundance of water that some cities created sand bag river channels, some roads had to be raised and pumps were installed on the west shore of the Great Salt Lake to lower the level. Then for the past 20 years we have experienced a severe drought.
Now I see the rains and snow that we have been blessed with this fall. I thank my Lord for this and pray that the blessings will continue. That this is the beginning of the first water year that will mark the ending of this drought cycle. But I wonder and reflect on this, has the Lord actually been trying to get our attention? Has he been trying to teach us something about being more mindful and conservative in how we use the water he has blessed us with? More importantly have I as an individual user, and have we as a society learned anything?
Example of narrow sighted learning curve! Recently while visiting with a contractor who had submitted a commercial project to the appropriate governing board for approval. The project approval was denied. Not because of flawed structural plans, but because the design engineer and owner wanted to utilize a water conservative plant and rock garden approach to the landscaping. The board rejected this approach instead they recommended traditional landscaping with grass. Again, I ask. Have we learned anything?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.