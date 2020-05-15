To the editor:
From the start of this global nightmare, I felt there were two camps: one camp who took all the dire warnings and precautions seriously (I live in this camp), and one camp who pooh-poohed the significance of it. These same two camps are now arguing about the value of wearing face masks. (I fall in the face mask-wearing camp.) When people argue that having to wear a mask strips away their freedom, I can only reflect that their decision to not wear a mask could very well strip away my life.
Jan Urroz
Logan