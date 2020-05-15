Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

From the start of this global nightmare, I felt there were two camps: one camp who took all the dire warnings and precautions seriously (I live in this camp), and one camp who pooh-poohed the significance of it. These same two camps are now arguing about the value of wearing face masks. (I fall in the face mask-wearing camp.) When people argue that having to wear a mask strips away their freedom, I can only reflect that their decision to not wear a mask could very well strip away my life.

Jan Urroz

Logan

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.