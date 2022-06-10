He perches prominently where a crowd of awestruck and excited onlookers can admire him, his regal white head and tail shining in the sun. Cameras are everywhere as photographers jockey to get a better angle for a shot. There is no friendliness in those hooded eyes, no smile for the photos, just a smugmug expression because his PR program is working so well. He knows that his picture will be in the next issue of The Herald Journal. He just sits there, his ego being stoked, soaking up publicity like so much spring sunshine.
"An eagle, oh an eagle,” his admirers exclaim, they simply can't get enough of him.
In all of the crowd there is but one who doesn't adore him, namely me. Loathe would be a good verb.
Oh, I used to be among his biggest fans, but there was an abrupt change. It is all of his doing and none of my own.
Conceded, he is a predator and needs copious amounts of prey. There are no vegetarian eagles. Mother Nature provides abundant fish and waterfowl for his voracious appetite and he has added another item to his diet, pussycats. In so doing he performs a vital service. There are too many free roaming cats as it is doing their own brand of kitty cat mischief.
Now a note to all eagles who might be reading this column. Whichever one of your number that attacked the Dachshund on a Logan street made a colossal mistake. I am a friend to all dogs, and lovable little wiener dogs are my very favorite. I have sworn eternal vengeance on you and you now have a powerful enemy. It is indeed your good fortune that I do not own a gun. You are nothing but a low life, white headed buzzard, a varmint! My wife Claudia doesn't much like you either.
Also a note to wildlife officers. As soon as I perfect the eagle catcher that I am working on back in my shop and their population crashes you will no doubt be coming for me. I am only giving Mother Nature a bit of law and order.
Beyond that I will admit nothing and deny everything.
Warren Johnson
Preston
Editor’s note: Warren Johnson says the eagle-dog incident mentioned in his letter occurred about a dozen years ago in Cache Valley.