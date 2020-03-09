To the editor:
6.6 million jobs were created during the first three years of this president’s term, ranking him 13th in job creation in a three-year period. The unemployment rate is 3.6% a 50-year low. These are inarguably good numbers. Despite what he says, his predecessor left him a decreasing unemployment rate 4.7%, 76 consecutive months of job gains, 8.1 million jobs created during his last three years, ranking him 6th on that same list.
Serving two+ decades on active duty, I believe that all who have, and ever will, take the oath of office are dedicated to the men and women who serve. I question the decision of one man forcing the re-allocation of almost $8 billion so far; taking money from new and renovation military housing, school, and weapons-systems projects directly affecting the warfighter and their families; for a fence that Mexico was paying for, can be cut through and blows over in the wind.
The fiscally responsible GOP have given their supreme being, called by higher powers, carte blanche with the U.S. checkbook and deficit, omnipotently he presides over ballooning the debt. In 2017 he aimed for a $456 billion deficit by 2021. The shortfall is now more than double. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office projects the deficit to reach $1.02 trillion this year, $4.6 trillion spending outpaces $3.6 trillion tax revenue.
Despite his $4.8 trillion wishlist, there are drastic cuts to programs that help the most vulnerable who hide in plain sight every day.
There are an estimated 1.3 million school-age children in the USA that currently experience homelessness; a number rising dramatically. He wants to cut the Department of Education by $6 billion but give a new $5 billion tax credit to reward donors who contribute to private school scholarships, cut the Department of Health and Human Services by $10 billion, cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 16 percent, SNAP (formerly food stamps) by $182 billion over 10 years; eliminate support for families with children experiencing poverty by cutting the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program by $21 billion over 20 years; Eliminate programs which provide flexible state funding for child care services, day programs for seniors and disabled, services for homeless individuals and families; cut public housing by 43 percent.
He marginalizes those who need us the most.
I carry around my grandfather’s USMC WWII dog tag. It’s a tough patina “rabbit’s foot” that accompanied me for 1,500 combat flying hours. I don’t believe this is what they were fighting for then. Why should we be fighting for it now? Who are we making great and in whose eyes?
Tod Goodwin
Logan