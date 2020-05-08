To the editor:
Regarding, "Illegal Baseball Games Raise Issues in Valley.”
Who knew that a baseball game could ever be deemed "illegal"?!
I'm glad that I live in a community where a story like this ranks top billing for the front page of the local paper. It tells me that life is pretty idyllic in Cache Valley, when a tempest in a teapot makes headlines. It does sadden me that there are those among us that feel we must "follow orders" (never mind by what authority or whether or not they violate basic human rights)rather than use common sense. Thanks to the mayor of Providence and other civil servants involved, for being "the adults in the room.”
David Root
Providence