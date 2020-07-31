Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

LHS Football team ... are you kidding me? Today, I had four young men ring my doorbell soliciting funds to support the team by selling discount cards to local merchants. None of them were wearing a mask! When I asked them about the protocol, they looked at each other and giggled, saying no body had mentioned that they should wear masks when going door-to-door. Surely, there must be an advisor to this group at LHS, sending young men door-to-door on their fundraising efforts. As much as I would have loved to support their cause, I do NOT want solicitors ringing my doorbell WITHOUT MASKS during these times. I am still stunned that this happened. What were they thinking (or not).

Michael Timmons

Logan

