To the editor:
Whenever a community experiences a shortage of a valued resource, government officials (and often celebrities) take the opportunity to lecture us on why we, the people, need to learn to make do with less. Utah's ongoing drought has certainly been no exception to this, with our esteemed governor, Spencer Cox, taking to social media to tell us to water our lawns less and to not use fireworks to celebrate our nation's founding.
While exercising more caution in using fireworks and more prudence in our use of water certainly wouldn't be amiss, it should be asked why the governor is wagging his lecturing finger at his constituents instead of at one of the biggest water-wasters in the state of Utah. I am referring, of course, to the National Security Administration (NSA), who have been running a bulk collection of records of American citizens' phone calls and internet activity without consent or warrants at a data center in Bluffdale.
The data center in question operates massive machinery that requires over a million gallons of water per day simply to keep cool enough to continually operate. This data collection program, which has not thwarted a single terrorist attack, was ruled unconstitutional last year by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, yet the data center continues operating, violating the Fourth Amendment rights of Americans everywhere, and sucking up massive amounts of water from a state that frankly doesn't have any water to spare, even in a good year. What has Governor Cox done to end this vampiric encroachment by the federal government? Absolutely nothing. He has not demanded the feds shut down or relocate the data center, he has not issued an order to cut off Utah water to the data center, nor has he even acknowledged the data center's existence on social media.
Governor Cox's oath of office states that he will defend the U.S. Constitution and the Utah Constitution. Even after taking this oath, he has sat idly by while a blatant violation of both constitutions takes place directly in his jurisdiction, a violation that is worsening one of the worst droughts in state history. Thus, Governor Spencer J. Cox is in violation of his oath of office, and is not fit to govern the State of Utah. He should either take action to help conserve our water and protect the rights of Utahns and Americans, or should step down and let someone willing to live up to that oath take his place.
Phil Henderson
Logan