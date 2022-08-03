Although I have not been a resident of Cache Valley for three years, I still vigilantly keep up with the goings on out there. As such, I would like to offer a response to Mr. Tyler Riggs's LTE regarding the reading of a "Land Acknowledgement" before any and all Utah State University events.
Riggs's letter piqued my interest when he oddly tried to validate his opinion by claiming kinship with some dead white guy he never met who came to Cache Valley with the Mormon Pioneers. I never met William Penn. He is a dead white guy that founded my hometown of Philadelphia. So, using Riggs's rationalization, I can speak about Penn's Treaty with the Lenape tribes — even though it happened over 288 years before my birth. Penn's Treaty is widely considered (apocryphal or not) the only one made between European settlers and Native tribes that was upheld on the European end.
Using the Riggs Standard of ancestry, I therefore find the need to orally proclaim sorrow for "stolen land" before a football game peculiar. Especially against Connecticut; a team from a state that made up for their transgressions against the Native peoples by giving them casinos. My ignorance of this issue might solely exist by the fact that, unlike Riggs's Utah kin, Philadelphians kept their word. I cannot say that reading the acknowledgement is a good or bad idea. But why stop at a statement? Aren't words without deeds hollow?
I suggest a more proactive move by Mr. Riggs and USU President Noelle Cockett. Since they all work and live on stolen land, they should offer — without compensation — their work and living spaces to the Shoshone. President Cockett has a very spacious office. It can easily be converted into a living space for many Shoshone. That is still not enough. Any persons or businesses that agree with this reading are encumbering themselves with the culpability of this atrocity. All profits and prosperity they have procured in Cache Valley are a crime. They are post hoc thieves. Every penny made by those who swear by this allocution, should sacrifice their ill-gotten gains to help rebuild the Shoshone tribe, and guarantee their financial success for generations to come. Your money, homes, prosperity and everything you falsely claim to "own" belongs to those you have admitted to have wronged.
Stop with the half measures. Show those that find this statement to be a silly, unnecessary exercise that your piety is more than a measles-infested blanket statement. Give what you got to the Shoshone. All of it. Otherwise, many of us might reasonably think that you like to talk without acting on the courage of your convictions.