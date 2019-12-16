To the editor:
The emolument clause (Article 1, Section 9, Paragraph 8) “prohibits federal office-holders from receiving any gift, payment, or thing of value from a foreign state or its rulers, officers, or representatives,” with intent to secure favors from federal office-holders. The clause was inserted by our Founding Fathers to prevent politicians from placing their personal needs before those of Americans, and to prevent politicians from becoming subject to subsequent manipulations from foreign efforts to influence and undermine the best interests of our nation and its people.
On the other side, the emolument clause cannot be used to restrict a president from performing his pledge and oath to protect citizens. Politicians benefit by positioning themselves. That’s what all politicians do. But their first duty is to protect Americans.
Biden exposed to the Council for Foreign Relations a quid-pro-quo like involvement with Ukraine and should therefore encourage investigation as an opportunity to clear his name. If innocent, he would secure a political gain. At this point any obstruction to investigate Biden becomes suspect.
By pursuing Trump’s impeachment, Pelosi duplicitously throws Biden under the bus, subjecting him to microscopic examination, offering him as a sacrificial pawn, and eliminating his bid for the presidency.
Obama said, “Joe you don’t need to do this (run for president).” Unfortunately, Biden's personal lust for the presidential commode pushed him into the limelight. If Trump had refused to pursue discovery regarding Biden, Biden’s blistering presidential competitors certainly would have, while Trump would have been censured in history books for neglect.
Current emolumental questions: Do citizens, regardless of their political persuasion, have a right to know if Biden and his son profited from what appears a quid-pro-quo arrangement with Ukraine, or should Biden be the exception — exempt from emolumental scrutiny? Are normal business practices considered quid pro quo? What about Trump? Could a foreigner staying in one of his 482 hotels so profit the billionaire as to bear influence and alter his “America-First” perspective? What about congressional farmers? Unnumbered Congressmen have profited by selling their entire harvested crops to foreign countries, e.g., George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. What about congressional attorneys?
Barton Boothe
Smithfield