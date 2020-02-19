To the editor:
“How can a Christian husband and father, that cares for his community, support Trump?”
I’ve been asked this several times. Here's my Top 10 reasons why I’m voting for Trump
1. Socialism scares me. I don’t want my kids to be punished for making too much money. I also don’t want them depending on the government for life’s necessities. Socialism has never worked & I fear it will destroy America.
2. Capitalism works. I want my kids to dream big, work hard and be financially successful. I want my kids to be self reliant and be able to keep a good portion of what they earn. Capitalism works because we decide our future, not the government.
3. Free college is false. I graduated from College Debt Free, I worked my way through school & graduated with zero debt. I don’t want my kids looking for “free” handouts from the government
4. Our economy is awesome. I love that the economy is booming. I want us all to be prosperous. I truly believe that today, low income, middle class and the wealthy, all of America is winning financially!
5. Everyone is working. I love that unemployment is at a record low. I want Americans of all race & gender working. People feel better when they earn their own way in life.
6. Abortion is murder. As a LDS/Christian man, I believe killing babies is wrong. I believe that life is sacred and should be protected. We need a President that will protect these little ones.
7. Border security is a must. I am semi-fluent in Spanish & Portuguese. I love my brothers & sisters from Central and South America. I know that the immigration system is broken. I don’t know the exact answer to fix it. But a country with no borders is not safe.
8. I love America. I love taking my kids to sporting events and all of us standing for the flag with our hands over our hearts. I want my kids to always respect the Flag & our country
9. I love guns. I love taking my kids to the gun range and teaching them how to respect guns and gun safety. I hope that if my kids are ever in danger that a GOOD GUY with a gun is there to stop a BAD GUY with a gun.
10. I support our cops/military. I respect the Men & Women that put their lives on the line both at home & abroad to serve and protect us. I teach my kids to do the same. I
know Trump isn’t perfect, But Trump is the Perfect man for the job to fight for my family, America & to protect our future.
This is why I’m voting for Trump again in 2020
Josh Barnett
Logan