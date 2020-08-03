To the editor:
August is here, fair and rodeo time! I hear it is happening this year. True story. In fact, I have seen signs out on the road to parts south advertising such. Cache County Fair and Rodeo! My first thought was: We are all getting a little loopy, social distancing (or not), wearing a mask (or not), then the extra challenge of learning to smile with your eyes because people cannot see your face smile when you have on a mask. That’s enough crazy to start making you wonder if you are seeing things right, and question if your thoughts are really your own.
Someone in my head thought it would be funny to put out signs in front and back of the advertisements for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo! that say: COVID! Get your COVID HERE!, the Finest COVID Give Away of the year! I would do that because, well because it is true. This event will be a great sharing, a COVID sharing. From Grandmother Mae to sister Beth, cousin Fred and finally land in the lap of Uncle Albert. He won’t give it to anyone because he is too sick to move. He may never move again. That would make me very sad.
And this Cache County Fair and Rodeo!, it will be one for the history books; the gift that keeps on giving. Two weeks after the main event there may be an even greater spectacle, the COVID Bronc Ride, fast and furious, untamed; complete authority. But dang, there will be no whistle blow that marks the end of the ride and no funny clown to dance around diverting the angry bronc so we may escape to safety. Then the numbers … huge numbers, BIG awesome numbers, so very telling. Cases of COVID in categories of: positive, hospitalized, dead. Well, we may even gain national acclaim! What a setup, 6,000 people, one Cache County Fair and Rodeo!, and a virus with a reputation.
I must say, this COVIDing has messed up my summer. I love going to the Cache County Fair and Rodeo!, I love seeing the goats. But this year they will have to dance around flashing their strange eyes, and nibble on someone else’s yummy shirt sleeve because I will not be there. I will not be a part of this great COVID story, that number-generating machine of this amazing COVID Give Away. I might have decided differently if I thought I would be the only one affected by my actions. But this is not the case. It could very well be me that gives it to someone else that ends up like Uncle Albert. And that would be too sad for me.
Michelle Jamison
Logan