To the editor:
I am writing a letter of support for Larry Williams, candidate for the Logan School Board. I have known Larry for many years, having had the privilege of working with him for six years. Larry was a beloved teacher at Logan High School. He was a member of a cohesive, hardworking department. His experiences as a teacher, coach, and mentor of students, would all serve him well as a school board member.
Larry knows and has lived education! His father was a district business administrator, thus Larry understands the complexity of public school funding and priorities. His wife Julie was an excellent elementary teacher for many years. His successful children are products of the Logan City School District.
Larry is approachable and people oriented. He has a strong work ethic. He has the ability to approach an issue, look at all sides, and make a sound decision based on his life experiences.
Larry is at a time in his life when he can give back to the community he loves. He has a real desire to serve the people of the Logan School District. A vote for Larry Williams will ensure the safeguarding of public funds, sound and fair policies for all students, and a real concern for the wellbeing of students.
I highly recommend Larry for the School Board, he is a team player!
Patricia Hansen
Hyrum