To the editor:
Five seats are up for election. There are two requirements to run for a seat: first, be a resident of Wilson Neighborhood, which runs from the east side of Main Street to the foothills and from the boundary of River Heights City to 100 North to the Boulevard and U.S. Highway 89; second, be ready to make a commitment to no less than two years of service. Meetings are currently held the first Wednesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m.
This is an opportunity to learn more about the needs of Wilson Neighborhood; to help address those needs; and to make them known to the mayor, who created neighborhood councils in the first place.
To run for a seat, applicants should write a short bio of 250 words maximum that includes reason for running and contact information. It must include a statement of residency in Wilson Neighborhood. Email it to louann@sti.net or mail to Lou Ann Exum Sakaki, P.O.Box 4683, Logan UT 84323. Applications must be received by Jan. 5, 2021, regardless of postmark.
Wilson Neighborhood comprises 7,353 people in 2,751 households, yet there are only 83 residents on the current mailing list! The Steering Committee implores people to get involved as candidates and/or voters. Voting will occur in January 2021. Balloting will be by ranked choice. Due to COVID restrictions, the Steering Committee is working on how to get ballots out and will issue voting information as soon as possible. To join the mailing list, send your email to the secretary at the above-mentioned addresses.
Get involved! The world, and our city, is run by those who show up.
Lou Ann Exum Sakaki
Logan