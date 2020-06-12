To the editor:
Recently, my husband lost his wallet. After looking for 20 minutes, he requested my help. He had already checked the kitchen counter, but I picked up a piece of paper, and there it was, underneath. Running out the door and laughing at how fast I found it, he remarked how helpful it was to have fresh eyes.
This applies to public service. Fresh eyes are critical to finding effective solutions. Chris Wilson will provide the fresh perspective we need now. When he took over Wilson Motor in 2009, his fresh approach resulted in expansion, new hires, a boost to the local economy, and increased profits at a time when the economy as a whole was down and other businesses were failing. Chris understands how to think outside the box and use his resources wisely.
As a former employee of Wilson Motor, I watched Chris lead by example. Whether picking up trash or wiping down restroom counters, no task was beneath him. I saw Chris counsel with employees before making difficult decisions that would affect them, wanting to understand the issue from all sides. His approach, vision and desire to do the most good for the most people, has resulted in loyal employees and customers, and tremendous business success.
Chris is my dad. His commitment to family, employees, customers, and community is sincere. I trust him. He will hear your concerns. His only obligation will be to us, his constituents, and our will. Please join me and vote for Chris Wilson.
Erin Jackson
North Logan