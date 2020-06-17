To the editor:
I have recently taken the opportunity to attend a presentation by Chris Wilson, who is running for the Senate seat held by Mr. Hillyard. Chris has stated that he is for education and transparency in government. The state spent last year (2019) just over $13 billion. We don’t know where one dollar of that was spent. Mr. Wilson has promised that we will know how and where the money is spent. That sounds refreshing to me. This is a fresh new approach.
Just for the record, we have had more tax increases under Mr. Hillyard than anyone who has served in the Senate. I have attended Saturday morning meetings with Mr. Hillyard and Mr. Potter, and I had the impression that they think they know better what is good for us than we do. They have power over us to act without permission. You and I know that when a person has been in a position for 40 years you tend to develop your own agendas and your private voices, not the people’s. They are supposed to represent the people. I have called and written to Mr. Hillyard and have never received an answer. They seem to have forgotten that this is supposed to be for the people and by the people. I think Mr. Chris Wilson will represent us well and will let us know where and how the big dollars are spent.
Roy Parkinson
Wellsville