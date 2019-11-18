To the editor:
Without doing an exposé, I will attempt to bring light to some things I have stumbled on about Nancy Pelosi. (It’s on the internet.)
When she states “No one is above the law” (meaning President Trump), she and the witch hunt impeachment group need to walk very softly themselves. Skeletons are heavy in their own closets. Especially hers.
A national TV/radio host (who is a constitutional scholar and an attorney) and I have had a personal conversation on some of the items on Pelosi and are sure 90% of Americans are unaware of (to be unveiled).
On another topic, “Beto” O’Roarke once said he is the only one who can beat the next election over President Trump. On Nov. 1 he announced that he suspended his bid. I can only imagine that he and others that have or will drop out realized they can’t fill a double-decker outhouse with supporters.
Now I must go after Adam “Shifty” Schiff. I thought that under the protection of the Constitution, we all have the right to face our accusers to defend ourselves. I can only suppose that President Trump is the only one that “fits the exception” to the rule.
Schiff is supposed to be an accomplished attorney. I submit that he turned out to be a corrupt politician because he couldn’t hack it in the real world. He can’t spell truth, let alone tell it.
It would appear that instead of the left getting a “bang for their bucks,” you are getting a “fizzled out dud.” One piece of common ground for California (Pelosi, Schiff, Watters, Harris, Newsom and ex-Gov. Brown) is that instead of working for you the people, they are working for themselves at you the taxpayers’ expense and not for you the people. In their minds the word impeachment is a word looking for a crime when in reality, there is none.
If the jackass party really had a “smoking gun,” it would have surfaced long ago. I admonish everyone to go to the internet, look up journalist and commentator Paul Harvey (deceased) and type in “If I were the devil (1965).” Very sobering. His narrative clearly spells out what is happening today. It truly is an eye/mind opener.
Those of you who are naysayers to this item are truly lost in false narratives of the left. To back this up, an American jurist, Judge Learned Hand (1972- 1961) said this: “A society in which me recognize no check upon their freedom soon becomes a society where freedom is the possession only of a savage few.”
Non-citizen George Soros (with a bundle of his own wealth) is the big money behind the left. Let’s see. Isn’t that “out of country collusion” that President Trump has been accused of the last three years?
I have said previously, Soros wants to be “money God almighty.” Again, go back to Paul Harvey’s narrative. It all fits.
Come on folks, quit smelling the stench from the aforementioned outhouse. I’m sure the dog and pony show will continue however, with no resolution. President Trump will be re-elected.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield