To the editor:
My daughter’s Young Women’s Group cleaned and groomed the local cemetery to make the environment more pleasant for visitors this Memorial Day. It was a way of honoring those who have passed before us, giving us a legacy of freedom and prosperity.
Today, many Americans remember and celebrate friends and family that have passed on, but originally it was meant to celebrate American war dead. The year after the American Civil War ended, the City of Waterloo, New York, celebrated the first “Decoration Day” intended to remember those who gave their lives to free the slaves and preserve the Union. The tradition grew from that one village honoring their fallen heroes, to a national “Memorial Day” where we can reflect on the lives and sacrifices of those who have gone before us.
A physician turned general, named Joseph Warren, was one of the earliest of those who gave his life in the service of his country. Since, Dr. Warren gave his life at the Battle of Bunker Hill more than 1.4 million Americans have died in while serving the country (one was a brother of mine), while significantly more have been wounded (another brother). That number becomes very real when one visits the many military cemeteries throughout the world. Many of those reposing in our quaint cemeteries in this valley suffered unimaginable hardships for future generations of Americans, while serving in the armed forces. One is Chase Nielsen, a Doolittle Raider buried in the Hyrum cemetery. He suffered greatly as a prisoner of the Japanese from 1942 until the end of World War II. This Monday I will honor him, members of my family, and all those who sacrificed for others in trying times. In George Orwell’s words, they were, “rough men (who) (stood) ready in the night to do violence on those who would harm us.” George Washington believed "to be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace.”
We are not prepared for war when current national leadership believes that woke politics is more vital than having a powerful and principled military. From critical race theory taught throughout the ranks, to the removal of “extremist” commanders; Leftist leaders are destroying a once great American military. Plato understood that “only the dead have seen the end of war”; which means war is a regrettable reality of our mortal existence. As a military leader and historian, I know that a strong military has fewer causalities than weak one. A properly led and trained military that is superior to all others technically, numerically, and yes, morally may help us see fewer military dead on future Memorial Days. A woke and weak military will see many more
Christopher Lauritzen
Wellsville