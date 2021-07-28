At the present time it takes five to six years to develop a new drug and get it to market. A group here in the United States has stated it took six years to get their product to the market. The cost was $20 million. The paperwork for the FDA cost $21 million over six years. The FDA kept asking for another study over and over because no one would take responsibility. President Trump cut out the bureaucracy and the vaccine was in use in less than one year.
In 1994 when there was an earthquake in California the quake lasted just over 21 seconds. Highways, overpasses and bridges were broken. The city of Los Angeles was almost at a standstill. The governor at the time was Peter Wilson. The bureaucracy said it will take four months to get bids out and back just to start the work. Governor Wilson put the rule book in the drawer. We know that we have qualified people who do this and get our city up and working. They called a group of people together and in 66 days the overpasses were up and bridges were done and the city of Los Angeles was back and moving. All this came about by good old common sense.
Now part of our society wants to divide our society into wokeism. Wokeism is right out of the neo-Marxism handbook. So is critical race theory, social justice and identity politics. They detract and want to cancel our society. The Marxism movement is to divide the people —white against blacks. Racists against racists. Gender against gender. If you are white or black and own your own home you are considered racist. If you fly a flag on your home you are racist. Where is good old common sense? Most of this has come about in the last six months. This is just what happened in Germany in the late 1930s. Children turned against parents and brother against sister and turned them into the Gestapo. The same thing happened in Russia. They used the KGB to destroy their own people. That is wokesism in the worst form. Even here in the United States they burn our flags and tear down our monuments of great people in our country's history, remove our police force and destroy private property. This is wokesim at work. Common sense tells us that the Constitution was given for people to respect the law and good character.