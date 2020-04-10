To the editor:
I applaud Utahns for adhering to Gov. Herbert’s Stay Safe, Stay Home directive to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While public health is paramount, our state’s economic health is also vitally important. Utah’s state legislators have experience navigating economic downturns and are actively working together with economists, business leaders, the technology sector and other stakeholders to ensure Utah’s economy to rebounds with renewed strength.
During my tenure in the Utah Legislature, I have consistently resisted the pressure to raise taxes. Raising taxes during tough times places added undue burdens on those who are already struggling to make ends meet. I have a proven track record of getting things done in times of economic hardship and commit to continuing this work ethic to find innovative solutions that will bolster our economy in the years to come.
We must all follow social distancing guidelines and test as many people tested as possible to stop the spread of the virus and support local businesses by ordering online and using delivery services. Finally, legislators must work with state agencies to assess how their revenues have been impacted by this epidemic and identify the best approach to continue providing vital services to all Utahns.
I know that we will get through this unprecedented global pandemic and be stronger for the lessons we have learned. By working together, we will overcome this threat to our health and position Utah’s economy for continued success.
Lyle Hillyard
Utah state senator