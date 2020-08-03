To the editor:
COVID is not the disastrous health crisis we are being led to believe it is. Liberal politicians and media are using it to keep us afraid and divided. But, the only scary statistic they have is the “number of new cases” which the headlines report daily. It sounds scary. We certainly don’t want to become a COVID “case”, right?
But what does it mean to the average person to be a “case”? Does it mean we will die? Or have to go to the hospital?
Here is data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) – links to the sources are below:
Will we die?
According to the CDC it is an extremely remote possibility. 99.4% of “cases” recover.
Will we have to go to the hospital?
Again, very unlikely. Last week 4.1 people out of 100,000 population were hospitalized. This is counting the recent “surge” in “cases” being heavily publicized by the media.
Will we even go to the doctor?
The vast majority of sick people will not even bother to go to their family doctor. Last week, according to the CDC, only 1.2% of all visits to primary care doctors and emergency rooms were for COVID related symptoms. Hardly what you would expect during a “pandemic”. Again counting the recent “surge” in cases being publicized by the media.
Will I even get sick at all?
40% of “cases” don’t get any symptoms at all. None. Ever(1)
But some people do get sick. What about them?
If we do become a “case” and actually have symptoms, the vast majority of us will experience mild to moderate tiredness, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, fever etc. — flu-like symptoms. We will stay home for a couple of days feeling awful and then get better.
Some people do get seriously sick and even die. I am not unsympathetic. I am one of the at-risk people. But, none of this justifies what the authorities are doing to our country in the name of COVID. Our economy is being destroyed as more and more businesses close. Millions are now unemployed and losing their homes or apartments. Depression, suicide, abuse and anxiety are “pandemic”. We are forbidden family or community gatherings including normal church meetings. Riots seem to be OK. Our kids will be forced to wear masks to school although they are almost completely immune to COVID.
We need to wake up! The worst thing about COVID is our fear of it.
Robert Tanner
Providence