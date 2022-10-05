Write in Marc Ensign for Cache County executive. With growing local challenges, we need humble elected representatives committed to serving the public and even sacrificing to safeguard our future. I’m confident we can trust Marc Ensign as Cache County executive to work selflessly for our county and its residents. Please visit www.EnsignForCacheCounty.com to learn why his campaign is so critical for our cherished valley. Marc will cooperate with the County Council to enforce lawful and considered statutes and policies. With no personal agenda, Marc will bring respect, integrity, and diligence to his position. He will protect against fraud and unauthorized expenditures, reign in unnecessary spending, and maintain a balanced budget. Marc will be in his office daily with an open door listening ears to understand our concerns. Because he did not seek this responsibility but was asked to run by his neighbors, Marc will need us to manually write in Marc Ensign for Cache County executive on our mail-in or in-person ballots. Get out that pen and actually write-in the name “Marc Ensign” under the Cache County executive heading when you vote. Please remember to visit www.EnsignForCacheCounty.com and write in Marc Ensign for Cache County executive when voting this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.