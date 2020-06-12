To the editor:
The last couple of weeks have been filled with the uproar support of the Black Lives Matter movement on not just the national level but globally as well. While the importance of this movement has been brought into the spotlight, there will always be people who are quick to make unjust statements towards the issue at hand. A common reply to the Black Lives Matter movement is “All lives matter.”
Do all lives matter? Of course they do! Does the Black Lives Matter movement imply that other lives do not matter? Of course not! The Black Lives Matter movement instead recognizes the much-needed support that our black community needs when it comes to dealing with forms of oppression, discrimination, and racism. It illustrates that there continues to be a lack of unfair treatment when it comes to serving this community as they continue to face inequality in all forms during their lives. And for what reason? None other than because of the color of their skin.
Saying that “All lives matter” is also dismissive to the fact that the black community faces the highest rates of police brutality and deaths in the nation. It is dismissive because it misses the point of why we even have to say black lives matter in the first place. The unethical treatment of black lives has been around for as long as anyone can remember and can be seen today through deprivation of rightful resources, negligence of structural, institutional, and systematic practices. But the most dangerous way we have seen this today is through the unnecessary killings of our black brothers and sisters. Saying that all lives matter is like saying that all lives have the equal chance of getting killed by a cop, by getting stopped while driving for no reason, for being stopped and searched “randomly,” when we all know this is not even close to the truth.
It is not fair to say that “All lives matter” when people from our black community are getting killed and being treated harshly solely for the color of their skin. If all lives do in fact matter, then why is our black community not being treated like it?
Jessica Estrada
North Logan