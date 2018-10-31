To the editor:
We strongly support Gordon Zilles for the County Council seat for the Southeast District 5. He is an exceptional representative of the people he serves and deserves to serve another term on the Cache County Council. We have known Gordy well and have watched him serve the citizens of our district diligently. He works hard, he thinks critically of the issues placed before him and he strives to put citizens’ interests over his own. He works to have open communication with those who live within his district to better understand the needs of Cache Valley and to address their concerns. Gordy is approachable and willing to listen the citizens he serves. He is down to eartand uses common sense when making decisions on issues that are brought before the council. Join us in supporting the most qualified and best person for the job — Gordon
Zilles.
James and Keri Swink
Providence