To the editor:
I have known David Zook in a professional and personal capacity I think as long and as well as anyone in Cache Valley. For seven years he worked for Nibley, and for seven years I was his mayor.
On his watch, he transformed our staff and office culture from an effective but impersonal bureaucracy to one that understood that the government was there to serve the taxpayers. He didn't tolerate drama or laziness in his staff. He held taxpayer monies as sacred funds, and he expected people to do the jobs they were hired and had promised to do. In seven years, we passed every audit, every ethical review and every budget with flying colors. He had a vision for the city and expectations for the staff that challenged them and the city. He took Nibley from a great place to live to a jewel in the valley. He was universally respected by his professional peers, and he was constantly recruited by other cities.
We want the best people in government. David has the highest expectations of himself and others that serve. Perhaps that is where the real conflict in the county government comes from.
Shaun Dustin
Nibley
